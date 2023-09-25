Content Drop: Future Tech Part 1

This update is the first half of the "future tech" themed update, focusing on more build options and filling the maps with a bit of variety.

I wanted to get something out for the steam shmup event, so I decided to break it up into 2 parts, since there is a good bit here!

Main Changes and Additions

Added "scientist" pilot

Added Gamma Cannon weapon

Added Auxiliary Array weapon

Added new "map utilities" to find throughout the maps (detailed below)

Added destructible buildings throughout the maps

Added a minimap, to help locate map utilities

Added a reroll mechanic, allowing you to get a new set of upgrade options

Added new weapon upgrades (detailed below)

Added new mech upgrades (detailed below)

Map Utilities

Jump Pad

Air Drop

Repair Pad

Powerup Pad

New Mech Upgrades

Heavy Ordnance

Advanced Sensors

Reactor Overclock

Spiked Armor

Stabilizer Arm

New Weapon Upgrades

Manual Override

Overpressured

Fragmentation

Smaller/Misc Changes

Changed some enemy colors to be less boring

Lots of other visual tweaks and improvements

Windowed mode now remembers its size

Known Issues

This update has introduced some performance slowdowns, but only when leaving the level up menu/pause menu for some reason? Still tracking it down, but since it runs as smoothly as before during normal gameplay, I think its okay to get the content out and try to patch it asap. Feel free to yell in the discussions page and share your hardware if its unplayable for you!

This shouldn't be too far out, as I'll just be polishing up and finishing everything planned for this content drop. The things I'm planning currently are:

"Manticore" mech

A few additional upgrades

A few other map utility types

More building variety, hopefully a few map-specific structures/features

Some additional minimap features/adjustments

Performance improvements

I would like to add a new map in this update, but I think that I will save brand new maps and possibly modes for the final 1.0 update, so people who have played a lot have something new to dig into. That's all for now!