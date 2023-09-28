Patch: 1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12276492 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello Spirits and Thieves!

The 1.0.0.5 update brings bug fixes and a new way to check your looting progress during a level!

Changes

In-game menu now also shows a summary of all loot in the level, to let you quickly check your progress for both scouting and collecting every available loot.

Smoother enemies' vision cone when they are moving

Ravens: Sunyang leaves after the player starts moving into the level (it was possible to swap skills after the level started).

[spoiler]Shop Attack:[/spoiler] 2 sharpshooters are now asleep to give more time to deal with them.

Map hints of loot have now more priority than map hints of enemies. For example, a sleeping guard carrying loot will now be displayed as loot in fog of war

Bug fix

Max loot in in-game gold summary tooltip was too high.

Thieves won't auto-close locked doors that they wouldn't be able to reopen afterward (when they don't have the key for it)

Alerted guards who got their key stolen could get stuck on a locked door

On a few specific levels, music would stop playing or the wrong music would be played after a rewind

Sharpshooters correctly entrench after being feared

Possessed sharpshooters correctly enrage when alerted

Drunk or lazy sharpshooters correctly kill players that stay immobile in their sight

[spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] would target but not attack characters standing in a doorway

[spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] created from possessed enemies could spawn on top of furniture

Throwing Knife description had an incorrect range

Scouted loot in fog of war correctly have a tooltip when hovered

Ruby: the sentinels cannot forget the distraction anymore (it could happen if something else happened to them)

Rarely, alarm would be too high after a rewind

Thank you for reading!