Patch: 1.0.0.5

Hello Spirits and Thieves!
The 1.0.0.5 update brings bug fixes and a new way to check your looting progress during a level!
Changes
- In-game menu now also shows a summary of all loot in the level, to let you quickly check your progress for both scouting and collecting every available loot.
- Smoother enemies' vision cone when they are moving
- Ravens: Sunyang leaves after the player starts moving into the level (it was possible to swap skills after the level started).
- [spoiler]Shop Attack:[/spoiler] 2 sharpshooters are now asleep to give more time to deal with them.
- Map hints of loot have now more priority than map hints of enemies. For example, a sleeping guard carrying loot will now be displayed as loot in fog of war
Bug fix
- Max loot in in-game gold summary tooltip was too high.
- Thieves won't auto-close locked doors that they wouldn't be able to reopen afterward (when they don't have the key for it)
- Alerted guards who got their key stolen could get stuck on a locked door
- On a few specific levels, music would stop playing or the wrong music would be played after a rewind
- Sharpshooters correctly entrench after being feared
- Possessed sharpshooters correctly enrage when alerted
- Drunk or lazy sharpshooters correctly kill players that stay immobile in their sight
- [spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] would target but not attack characters standing in a doorway
- [spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] created from possessed enemies could spawn on top of furniture
- Throwing Knife description had an incorrect range
- Scouted loot in fog of war correctly have a tooltip when hovered
- Ruby: the sentinels cannot forget the distraction anymore (it could happen if something else happened to them)
- Rarely, alarm would be too high after a rewind
Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!
Changed files in this update