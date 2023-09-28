 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spirited Thief update for 28 September 2023

Patch: 1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12276492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Spirits and Thieves!

The 1.0.0.5 update brings bug fixes and a new way to check your looting progress during a level!

Changes
  • In-game menu now also shows a summary of all loot in the level, to let you quickly check your progress for both scouting and collecting every available loot.
  • Smoother enemies' vision cone when they are moving
  • Ravens: Sunyang leaves after the player starts moving into the level (it was possible to swap skills after the level started).
  • [spoiler]Shop Attack:[/spoiler] 2 sharpshooters are now asleep to give more time to deal with them.
  • Map hints of loot have now more priority than map hints of enemies. For example, a sleeping guard carrying loot will now be displayed as loot in fog of war
Bug fix
  • Max loot in in-game gold summary tooltip was too high.
  • Thieves won't auto-close locked doors that they wouldn't be able to reopen afterward (when they don't have the key for it)
  • Alerted guards who got their key stolen could get stuck on a locked door
  • On a few specific levels, music would stop playing or the wrong music would be played after a rewind
  • Sharpshooters correctly entrench after being feared
  • Possessed sharpshooters correctly enrage when alerted
  • Drunk or lazy sharpshooters correctly kill players that stay immobile in their sight
  • [spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] would target but not attack characters standing in a doorway
  • [spoiler]Evil spirits[/spoiler] created from possessed enemies could spawn on top of furniture
  • Throwing Knife description had an incorrect range
  • Scouted loot in fog of war correctly have a tooltip when hovered
  • Ruby: the sentinels cannot forget the distraction anymore (it could happen if something else happened to them)
  • Rarely, alarm would be too high after a rewind

Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link