v1.8.10 - The Minor Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
It is update week! Please see below for the patch notes for this minor update.
The change list may be small this week, but all changes are in a positive direction. We are particularly busy with final testing of Space DLC, and we are very excited for the release in less than 2 weeks!
Next week we will return with a final announcement and discussion on the upcoming release, and then on Thursday 12th October, the Space DLC will launch.
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.8.10
Fix - #20218 Rotated and mirrored hinge connectors not working
Fix - #20274 Zoom not cleared after opening map/pause menu
Fix - #20355 Modular engine cylinder prices
Fix - #20365 Ammo belt rendering in editor F11 export mesh mode
Fix - #18921 Simplified map tooltips to Location
Fix - #20385 Fixed missing logic links on oil rig preset vehicle
Changed files in this update