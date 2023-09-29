 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 29 September 2023

v1.8.10 - The Minor Fixes Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12276437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Stormworkers,

It is update week! Please see below for the patch notes for this minor update.

The change list may be small this week, but all changes are in a positive direction. We are particularly busy with final testing of Space DLC, and we are very excited for the release in less than 2 weeks!

Next week we will return with a final announcement and discussion on the upcoming release, and then on Thursday 12th October, the Space DLC will launch.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.8.10

Fix - #20218 Rotated and mirrored hinge connectors not working
Fix - #20274 Zoom not cleared after opening map/pause menu
Fix - #20355 Modular engine cylinder prices
Fix - #20365 Ammo belt rendering in editor F11 export mesh mode
Fix - #18921 Simplified map tooltips to Location
Fix - #20385 Fixed missing logic links on oil rig preset vehicle

Changed files in this update

Stormworks Content Win32 Depot 573091
  • Loading history…
Stormworks Content MacOS Depot 573092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link