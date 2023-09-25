 Skip to content

Cosmic Strike - The last Sub Sector update for 25 September 2023

Patch Notes 2.1.85 - Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12276425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies:
Green Arthropods in the firing range can now be targeted by missiles.

Game Modes:
After killing the Drone Omega boss the threat level tracker will now correctly reset.

Ship balance:
All “Large” ships have had there acceleration reduced.
Commander has had its max turn speed reduced.

UI:
Shipyard, Crew and modules navigation buttons have been added the Select a game mode screen.

Camera:
You can now enter tactical zoom while fighting the Drone Omega boss.

Music:
The Drone Omega boss and the Arthropods Queen have had there battle music restored.

Other Bug fixes:
A small audio missing bug, causing the game to crash has been fixed.

