Patch Notes 2.1.85 - Bug fixes

Build 12276425 · Last edited 25 September 2023

Enemies:

Green Arthropods in the firing range can now be targeted by missiles.

Game Modes:

After killing the Drone Omega boss the threat level tracker will now correctly reset.

Ship balance:

All “Large” ships have had there acceleration reduced.

Commander has had its max turn speed reduced.

UI:

Shipyard, Crew and modules navigation buttons have been added the Select a game mode screen.



Camera:

You can now enter tactical zoom while fighting the Drone Omega boss.



Music:

The Drone Omega boss and the Arthropods Queen have had there battle music restored.



Other Bug fixes:

A small audio missing bug, causing the game to crash has been fixed.