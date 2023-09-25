Ganymede Patch - 0.70.X - Balancing Fix for the new Flare System

Dear Fermi Paradox Community,

We added a lot of new features in last weeks Ganymede update and needed to adjust the balancing a bit and fixed some issues with the robot uprising events.

Early Access Build - 0.70.X.1 ( Ganymede Patch )

New Synthetic Species Event "[spoiler]Priority Framework : System X[/spoiler]"

New Synthetic Species Event "[spoiler]System Development Analysis[/spoiler]"

Bugfix - A successful "hacking attack" against a robot uprising that led to a drastic fall of tech levels used to destroy the bio civilization and let the robots win. This is fixed now.

Bugfix - The resource and population values of an incoming biological spaceship fighting with a robot civilization were set wrong, which caused strange results.

Bugfix - If a defending robot society fled from a biological spaceship attack, both parties were sometimes destroyed leaving only an empty planet.

Bugfix - The name of defending robots during an incoming biological spaceships attack was wrong and displayed something like "Master" instead of the proper robot name.

Bugfix - Some species-specific names for arms, brains, babies, etc were overwritten with more generic names of their type.

Bugfix - In the description text of second chance species sometimes a "__" was displayed instead of an empty space.

Bugfix - In the "Thieving Monkeys" event. ELEMENT_PREFIX Monkey should now be displayed as "Sand Monkeys" etc

Bugfix - Water Cats and Ocean Crawlers both have now the "Aquatic Species" status

Bugfix - If after a robot uprising the robots leave the planet or are destroyed (and they do not create a Tomb World in the process) it is possible to trigger a Second Chance Evolution event. But this event always produced Monkeys as the Balanced Species even if the creator Species was Unbalanced or Ambiguous. They will now spawn Cats / Crawlers.

Bugfix - "Justice" our industrial punk music score was not triggered by the "Battle of the Bands" event

Bugfix - When using the keyboard and quickly pressing tab to leave the Character Screen after an event the Character Screen was sometimes visible in the Galaxy Screen again which was really annoying.

Bugfix - When using the keyboard and quickly pressing tab during an event it could happen that the small description window popped up behind the event text. That should not happen anymore.

Bugfix - The "Robot Rivalry" event was never correctly triggered.

Bugfix - When selecting a flare sometimes the subtitle says something like "Earth is the home of the Human Governments." was removed for 5 seconds. This is fixed now.

Bugfix - Blizzards should not happen in space regions anymore.

Bugfix - Fish species are not building naval frigates anymore

Bugfix - Loading an old savegame from the Eros Update can produce dummy flare texts for stone age societies like "ai creates research" or "fear of technology". This should be fixed now.

Bugfix - When loading the save game at the end of the game the "Good Ending" and "Bad Ending" status was not saved and the player got the "Grey Ending" score.

Bugfix - The "Interstellar Data" event does not point towards the wrong star systems anymore.

UI Rework - Increased the spawning speed of flares.

UI Rework - The "Flare Panel" in the "How To Play Menu" now shows the new flare system.

UI Rework - The Mouse Over Popup of the flares will be shown much faster

UI Rework - No new Flares are spawned anymore when the game is already over

UI Rework - The text that displays on empty planets changes the type of the planet correctly if the planet is turned into a Tomb World or anything else.