Added % data to the description of skills for more clarity
Fixed the description of Potassium Iodide so that it correctly states the duration
Fixed a recurrence of the bug where the crates under the roof of Station 11 cannot be interacted with mouse cursor.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 25 September 2023
Update 1.72-3 Patch Notes
