Tunguska: The Visitation update for 25 September 2023

Update 1.72-3 Patch Notes

  • Added % data to the description of skills for more clarity

  • Fixed the description of Potassium Iodide so that it correctly states the duration

  • Fixed a recurrence of the bug where the crates under the roof of Station 11 cannot be interacted with mouse cursor.

