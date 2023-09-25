 Skip to content

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 25 September 2023

0️⃣ PATCH 0.803 0️⃣

Here's a new patch with several QoL improvements and a new weapon: the Plasma Gun!

PATCH NOTES 0.803

[Gameplay changes]

  • New Weapon: Plasma Gun (Ice Orb moved further away in the Time Map)
  • New Relic: Golden Apple
  • Abe's Presidential Barrier Ability: new "Bilateralism" option at level 4. Increased cooldown to 20s
  • Reduced Shuriken damage
  • Fixed Giant Electrodes too powerful on some large enemies due to their size
  • Improved cursed enemy bullets experience, less "unfair kills" (h/t @.tsst)

[QoL]

  • TimeMap: new "BUY" notification icon on affordable items
  • Renamed "Blessing" into "Luck" (h/t @.tsst)
  • Renamed "Slots" to "Weapon Slots", and moved it up in the player stats panel
  • New in game Tutorial about the fourth weapon slot
  • Lowered Time Circle brightness (still WIP!) (h/t @.tsst)
  • Decreased enemy disappear-on-death timeout by 60% (h/t @Eyedea)
  • Heart of Gold Relic: the label for the Gold removed is now shown with the correct color
  • Ability slot shows a new animation for "Ability ready" (h/t @Cranked)
  • Relic status for some purged Relics now shows useful info
  • TimeMap: Fixed boost popup showing below PLAY button (h/t @Cranked)
  • Fixed: Reset Game modifiers mode when importing savegame (h/t @Lowlife555)
  • Fixed: Giant Electrode cooldown reduction is not working on ability levelup
  • Fixed: Anita's Ability name
  • Fixed: typo in Cleo's Ability description (h/t @Cranked)
  • Fixed: ability levelup popping up multiple times per level
  • Various fixes in text and translations

