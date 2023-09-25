0️⃣ PATCH 0.803 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 12276374 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 16:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Here's a new patch with several QoL improvements and a new weapon: the Plasma Gun!

PATCH NOTES 0.803

[Gameplay changes]

New Weapon: Plasma Gun (Ice Orb moved further away in the Time Map)

New Relic: Golden Apple

Abe's Presidential Barrier Ability: new "Bilateralism" option at level 4. Increased cooldown to 20s

Reduced Shuriken damage

Fixed Giant Electrodes too powerful on some large enemies due to their size

Improved cursed enemy bullets experience, less "unfair kills" (h/t @.tsst)

[QoL]

TimeMap: new "BUY" notification icon on affordable items

Renamed "Blessing" into "Luck" (h/t @.tsst)

Renamed "Slots" to "Weapon Slots", and moved it up in the player stats panel

New in game Tutorial about the fourth weapon slot

Lowered Time Circle brightness (still WIP!) (h/t @.tsst)

Decreased enemy disappear-on-death timeout by 60% (h/t @Eyedea)

Heart of Gold Relic: the label for the Gold removed is now shown with the correct color

Ability slot shows a new animation for "Ability ready" (h/t @Cranked)

Relic status for some purged Relics now shows useful info

TimeMap: Fixed boost popup showing below PLAY button (h/t @Cranked)

Fixed: Reset Game modifiers mode when importing savegame (h/t @Lowlife555)

Fixed: Giant Electrode cooldown reduction is not working on ability levelup

Fixed: Anita's Ability name

Fixed: typo in Cleo's Ability description (h/t @Cranked)

Fixed: ability levelup popping up multiple times per level

Various fixes in text and translations

