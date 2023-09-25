0.9.12 update changelog

Hi everyone,

Another week a couple more tweaks, this will probably be our most significant update in a while since our to-do list is shrinking a lot XD, this time we focused more on the feedback regarding the Oirbo feel and some design issues that you and we found.

The intro overall is still ongoing and unfortunately, we still don't have an ETA, but we will keep you guys posted here and on our social accounts!

Thanks again for all the feedback and constructive criticism! Now back to work :D

0.9.12 changelog