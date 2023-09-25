 Skip to content

Oirbo update for 25 September 2023

0.9.12 update changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Another week a couple more tweaks, this will probably be our most significant update in a while since our to-do list is shrinking a lot XD, this time we focused more on the feedback regarding the Oirbo feel and some design issues that you and we found.
The intro overall is still ongoing and unfortunately, we still don't have an ETA, but we will keep you guys posted here and on our social accounts!
Thanks again for all the feedback and constructive criticism! Now back to work :D

0.9.12 changelog

  • Adjusted the wall jump overall feel
  • Fixed some graphical issues that caused weird scan lines in some rooms
  • Nerfed some Hammer rooms
  • Slight changes to Oirbo's Jump and Double jump
  • Minor redesigns on some platforming sections across all areas
  • Fixed some world floor/ceiling issues where colliders were missing
  • Trimmed down Nature Bay canopy, it was getting hugeeee

