New content:

Upgrades made to recoil

Level system removed

All skins are now unlocked

Main menu music added

Difficulty changes

Achievements updated

This update has not been thoroughly tested so we ask you to please report any bugs you find to us straight away so we can fix them as soon as possible. Make sure to go to our website [studio7interactive.net](studio7interactive.net) and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the report bugs section.