Cyberpunk 2077 update for 25 September 2023

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — out now!

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available now on Steam.

Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President with the help of NUSA secret agent Solomon Reed.

Phantom Liberty will bring you to Dogtown — the most dangerous district of Night City ruled by arms dealer and warlord, Kurt Hansen.

Get ready to play — and try not to get played.

Learn more about the game:
https://www.cyberpunk.net/phantom-liberty

Buy now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138330/Cyberpunk_2077_Phantom_Liberty/

