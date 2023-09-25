Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — out now!

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available now on Steam.
Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President with the help of NUSA secret agent Solomon Reed.
Phantom Liberty will bring you to Dogtown — the most dangerous district of Night City ruled by arms dealer and warlord, Kurt Hansen.
Get ready to play — and try not to get played.
https://www.cyberpunk.net/phantom-liberty
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138330/Cyberpunk_2077_Phantom_Liberty/
