Sorry! We do hope this time is final: the mine elevator should be fixed! For good! For real? We'll see, we hope so!

Animal friendship cards should be working nicely too.

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord!

