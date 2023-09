Share · View all patches · Build 12276253 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Brain Aesthetic Patch 1.0.0.4 for September 25th 2023 replaced the Sprite for the Brain with a New Brain Sprite that looks more like an anatomically correct brain.

-Applied the New Brain to all areas of which the brain is associated

-Also fixed a specific pause screen/menu bug and now the pause screen menu works perfectly