New update is Live! Hospital, tents and more

Hey everyone, the new update is live! With this update we reworked a lot of the existing systems and added new ones to make the game more balanced and interesting to play.

Check it out and let us know what do you think about it.

Full list of changes:

added: new building - Barracks

added: new building - Hospital

added: new building - Tent for injured units

added: new building - Herbalist

added: new building - Training arena

added: new building - Orchard

added: new wheat food production chain

added: new researches in the tech tree

added: combat difficulty can be changed during the game in settings

added: enemy attack force can be seen when selecting cell with an enemy spawn

added: detailed in-game tips on how some complex buildings work

added: animations for amount of resource produced in a sawmill / siege workshop / hunters / traps workshop

added: Manual unit teleportation back home from unit UI

changed: hunters now hunt across the map

changed: woodcutters also cut trees across the map

changed: research tree prices in wood/stone/iron/gold

changed: new market mechanics (resources have amount)

changed: church, library and observatory produce only mood for now

changed: vegetable fields now require seeds for construction. Seeds can be only obtained from trade

changed: upgraded trading UI

changed: farm size reduced

changed: non-combat notifications (like buildings that have no workers) are visible only during the day now. To not distract from combat at night

changed: storage lvl 1 now can store 1500 wood, and lvl 2 - 2250 wood

changed: siege machines now require 15 sun coins as maintenance, but siege ammo costs 20/30 suncoins. This way you can still have significant amount of siege machines on towers while actually using them is pretty expensive

changed: building production amount in ui is shown without /min text

changed: new names for melee and ranged barracks

fixed: experience, level and upgrades saves correctly after warrior treatment

fixed: negative mood at night

fixed: stuck workers not teleporting home at night

fixed: building placing collisions during pause

fixed: gate placing while pause

fixed: tower collisions with another buildings while pause

fixed: castle banner now follows direction of all other banners correctly

fixed: windmill and market cloth now is lighted more correctly

fixed: tower door appearing above a fence wall