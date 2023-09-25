Patch Notes v0.1.2

Another patch, aimed at smoothing out the difficulty curve somewhat between normal encounters and bosses, explaining some mechanics that needed clarification, and of course, miscellaneous bug fixes. Thanks again to everyone who's playing the game!

Rebalanced normal encounters to be slightly less frequent but contain slightly more enemies, with the goal of slightly reducing the overall inflow of resources and increasing the difficulty of normal encounters.

Added an explanation in the tutorial for the connection between pip cost on cards and enemy turn speed.

Added a gold background to boss essences to make them stand out more in a full inventory.

Added a tutorial reminder for when the essence inventory is getting full to encourage players to craft.

Fixed a bug where the player could spawn on a pickup or enemy.

Rebalanced the Warchief boss to make its cards more powerful, but reduced its stats significantly with the goal of making the encounter slightly more challenging and much more rewarding for the player.

Zoomed out the camera in battle to make the edges of the map easier to interact with.

Fixed a bug that could make enemy buff tooltips clip into terrain.