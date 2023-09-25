This patch fixes a bug where plugins (like VBridger) wouldn't be able to properly set/unset the "tracking lost idle animation" anymore after the previous update.
VTube Studio update for 25 September 2023
VTube Studio 1.27.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
VTube Studio Windows Depot 1325861
VTUbe Studio macOS Depot 1325862
