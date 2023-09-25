 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 25 September 2023

VTube Studio 1.27.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12276182

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug where plugins (like VBridger) wouldn't be able to properly set/unset the "tracking lost idle animation" anymore after the previous update.

