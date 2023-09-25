9/25/23 - Waste Walkers Update 2.2.2

Waste Walkers

Hey everyone!

I got notified of a bug yesterday and today I confirmed it and have now rolled out a patch to resolve it. Along with the bug fix, I also made a few quick tweaks. As always, just let me know if you find any issues so I can solve them. Yes, even after all this time, I keep my work updated regularly to make sure it doesn't have bugs or problems that interfere with enjoying it.

Check out the change log below!

-Bug Fixes: * FIXED aimed shots skill could apply negative statuses to the user (All expansions and the base game) * FIXED aimed swings skill could apply negative statuses to the user (All expansions and the base game) -Changes & Additions: * Made the version number in game only visible on the title screen (Main Menu - All expansions and the base game) * Added Corrosive Studios Discord link to the main menu (Base game only)

NOTE: You do not need to start a new game and old saves should work just fine with this patch.

That's all for now! Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː