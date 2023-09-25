 Skip to content

Waste Walkers update for 25 September 2023

9/25/23 - Waste Walkers Update 2.2.2

Build 12276177

Waste Walkers

Hey everyone!

I got notified of a bug yesterday and today I confirmed it and have now rolled out a patch to resolve it. Along with the bug fix, I also made a few quick tweaks. As always, just let me know if you find any issues so I can solve them. Yes, even after all this time, I keep my work updated regularly to make sure it doesn't have bugs or problems that interfere with enjoying it.

Check out the change log below!

Update 2.2.2 Changelog:

-Bug Fixes:  


* FIXED aimed shots skill could apply negative statuses to the user (All expansions and the base game)  
* FIXED aimed swings skill could apply negative statuses to the user (All expansions and the base game)  



-Changes & Additions:  


* Made the version number in game only visible on the title screen (Main Menu - All expansions and the base game)  
* Added Corrosive Studios Discord link to the main menu (Base game only)

NOTE: You do not need to start a new game and old saves should work just fine with this patch.

That's all for now! Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

