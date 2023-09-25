 Skip to content

Dungeon Golf update for 25 September 2023

Update v0.14

Update v0.14 · Build 12276161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very quick patch to hotfix an issue that's been reported that often stopped players from playing a second game online after finishing a round. If you were seeing a lot of "NOBBLE" errors after playing a round, this one's for you!

Thank you to all of our Early Access players so far, and especially anybody who has used the F8 bug reporter to let us know about this issue, and others that we're still working on.

The Ants 🐜

