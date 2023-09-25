 Skip to content

Unification update for 25 September 2023

Steam SHMUP Fest 2023 Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 12276158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • released demo with tutorial and first 3 biomes
  • added message to credits for demo
  • added Rebuild option in Modify menu to toggle permadeath
  • added Energy Whip upgrade which replaces laser with whip
  • added rotating blast tip and shockwave rings to laser
  • added dissipation timer to laser
  • added energy wheel fade from green to yellow when energized and depleting
  • adjusted floater model and colors, added boost effect, now spawn in gravity grotto
  • adjusted robot model, now flashes continuously when enraged
  • replaced gravity grotto key with +1 max HP up
  • fixed jackhammer hitboxes
  • fixed biome not resetting upon game completion when Rebuilding is active

