- released demo with tutorial and first 3 biomes
- added message to credits for demo
- added Rebuild option in Modify menu to toggle permadeath
- added Energy Whip upgrade which replaces laser with whip
- added rotating blast tip and shockwave rings to laser
- added dissipation timer to laser
- added energy wheel fade from green to yellow when energized and depleting
- adjusted floater model and colors, added boost effect, now spawn in gravity grotto
- adjusted robot model, now flashes continuously when enraged
- replaced gravity grotto key with +1 max HP up
- fixed jackhammer hitboxes
- fixed biome not resetting upon game completion when Rebuilding is active
Unification update for 25 September 2023
Steam SHMUP Fest 2023 Demo
