Dangerous Land update for 25 September 2023

Patch 0.3.2

Patch 0.3.2 · Build 12276157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when upgrading the observation tower to the guard tower.
  • Fixed the refresh of the Special Action cost color.
  • Fixed player health and stamina regeneration speed after death.
  • Fixed the refresh of potion duration after death.
  • Fixed incorrect initial durability assignment for the Town Hall.
  • Fixed the occasional disappearance of the mouse cursor when the game is paused.
  • Improved the grid on which units move in every mission.

Other Changes

  • Slightly increased the intensity of the light.
  • Player stamina will regenerate again if they have used it all and are still holding the sprint key.
  • Balanced shooting with a bow, shooting at distant objects is now easier.
  • If a player shoots one member of a camp, all members of that camp will now react.
  

