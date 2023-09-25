Patch 0.3.2

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug when upgrading the observation tower to the guard tower.
- Fixed the refresh of the Special Action cost color.
- Fixed player health and stamina regeneration speed after death.
- Fixed the refresh of potion duration after death.
- Fixed incorrect initial durability assignment for the Town Hall.
- Fixed the occasional disappearance of the mouse cursor when the game is paused.
- Improved the grid on which units move in every mission.
Other Changes
- Slightly increased the intensity of the light.
- Player stamina will regenerate again if they have used it all and are still holding the sprint key.
- Balanced shooting with a bow, shooting at distant objects is now easier.
- If a player shoots one member of a camp, all members of that camp will now react.
