Tap Ninja v5.0.0 is live!

Main changes

● The game has been fully rebalanced to be more idle-friendly

● Away income reworked - it has received a massive boost and is now comparable to active play in the later game. Because of this, the VIP Away bonus has been reduced from doubling it to adding 10% extra

● Elixir is now tied to the Coin value and is mainly obtained from defeating Enemies

● Old Elixir will be automatically converted to the new Elixir numbers

Pets

● Unlockable slots to equip a second and third active Pet have been added

● Now every collected Pet's passive bonus will be active at all times, but only a part of it if the pet is not active

● Pet passive bonuses and some active abilities have been re-balanced

● Maximum Pet Bond level is raised to lvl 15

● Added a possibility to reset the Pet switching timer instantly for 50 Amber

● Eggs can now be cracked using the Space bar on the Steam version

● While in Pet menus, the timers and the Ninja won't be paused anymore

Rewards

● Massively boosted Quest rewards for Gold and Elixir

● Quest board level requirements increased

● Quest board level 8 added

● Challenge rewards for Gold boosted

● Daily Quest objective numbers are now based on the rewards rarity

● Daily Quest objectives are more random now

● The active Quest reward bonus (the Cat bonus) is now saved alongside the unclaimed reward

● Any unclaimed Quest reward before this update will be converted to "Old Quest reward", with the contents being comparable to the old rewards

Upgrades

● The Ascension Skill tree has been rearranged and rebalanced

● Each Godai element now has to be unlocked through an achievement

● Godai elements have been rebalanced with every unlocked level being multiplicative instead of additive, the levels will be adjusted accordingly

● Medal upgrades have been moved around, rebalanced, have received new ranks, and a few brand-new ones were added

● Medal upgrades have been reset for everyone

● GpS upgrades for every unlocked Achievement and unlocked Research Tier are now multiplicative instead of additive

● Kabuto of Legends boosted

● Katana of Legends rebalanced with the bonus also boosting Elixir gains

● Using Perfect Ascension will move all of the collected Elixir to the usable Elixir as usual, but the collected Elixir will reset to 0

● Holding Shift while clicking on a Medal or Skill upgrade will instantly buy it (also holding Ctrl will buy all of the ranks)

Fireflies

● Firefly respawn times have been increased

● Firefly event timers have been extended

● Firefly event bonuses for Coin drops (Regular, BIG, MEGA), increased GpS (Regular, BIG), More Coins and Gemstone Fever are now slightly randomized

● Firefly Coin drop events have been nerfed

Miscellaneous

● Boosted the Bag of Gold contents

● New Amber Store item - temporary Elixir multiplier

● Amber, Eggs & Keys spent without an appropriate Holiday task will be saved and will progress the next weeks appropriate task, as well as overspent currencies during Holiday tasks (each currency has a limited storage)

● Unclaimed Holiday task rewards will be automatically claimed at the start of the next week

● Certain Holiday task objectives have been made slightly easier

● A few new Achievements

● Every unlocked Achievement awards an Amber

● Achievement objectives increased for the Enemy and Ability categories

● "The Pen is mightier than the Hammer (8)" achievement has been moved to a new "Legacy" Achievement category. These achievements do not count towards any bonuses

● During Samurai Frenzy the higher tier enemies won't appear if the "Call to Arms" upgrade is unlocked, but not the enemy

● The building menu won't snap to the bottom after switching tabs

● Fixed a rounding error with Gold prices appearing lower than required

● Changing number notation will correctly change the displayed numbers instantly

● Using Rope Hook or Shuriken Vortex while on cooldown will activate Katana Slash instead

● Thrown shuriken will now connect with any passing Firefly, instead of only the clicked one

● Fixed a rare bug for the Steam version with screen resolution resetting to a default

Everyone is being awarded with 500 Amber to help get comfortable with the new changes