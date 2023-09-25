 Skip to content

Paleo Pines update for 25 September 2023

Patch Update to Version 1.1.24

Patch Update to Version 1.1.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've been gathering all your feedback and have made the following updates to the demo that will also be in the final game:

  • The town board and message boxes now react to the 'Larger Text' and 'High Contrast' settings.
  • Prettier night-time lighting from lanterns, especially on Medium graphics quality.
  • Improved GPU performance in Veridian Valley and Dapplewood.
  • Added more places to sit in Veridian Valley. This has made Katy and Yazz very, very happy.
  • It should no longer be possible to trap yourself when placing or upgrading a building on the ranch.
  • You can now access ranch storage during the farming tutorial, in case you put the pond and storage unit into storage.
  • Fixed controls occasionally being permanently locked by the dino care tutorial.
  • Fixed the saddle tutorial being skippable by saving during the morning report just before it would be triggered.
  • Dismounted dinos in the ranch will no longer automatically follow the player.
  • You can no longer drop items into the Triassea Picnic food pile and be unable to retrieve them.
  • The large food pile will now last for 3 days rather than 2.
  • You can no longer name the player or a dino with whitespace.
  • Fixed produce getting stuck to a small dino's head because they really don't like this.
  • Fixed dinos sinking when coming out of small sleeping patch (this was our most amusing bug this round)
  • Fixed a case where dinos could go missing on the ranch.
  • Fixed large dino followers crowding the player because they need personal space.
  • Fixed merchants giving away free rocks and things because as kind as this world is, there is still an economy.
  • Fixed an error in the quest log when loading older saves with certain town board quests.
  • Fixed a softlock when dismounting + using a dino skill at the same time.
  • Fixed errors when using a dino's watering skill on tiles just as a small dino planted or harvested them.
  • Fixed a few animation bugs where the player would drop through the saddle.
  • Fixed obvious pop-in of Forsythia bushes.
  • Fixed obvious pop-in of Wuerhosaurus.
  • Fixed various cases where the game would get stuck on pause after tabbing out during loading screens.
  • Fixed several crashes.
  • Many other things too minor to mention.

