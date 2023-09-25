📜 With Last Breath Day 1 Playtest Patch Notes - September 28th 📜

Adventurers, thank you for joining us on this exciting journey as we continue to shape the world of With Last Breath. Your feedback is invaluable, and we've been hard at work making improvements based on your initial experiences. Here are the highlights of the Day 1 Playtest patch:

Gameplay Fixes and Enhancements:

Fixed some doors with no collision, ensuring a smoother traversal of the game world.

You will no longer be able to pick up items through walls, adding realism to your exploration.

Soldier enemies have been trained to respect walls; they will no longer shoot zombies through them.

The quick save and quick load features have been temporarily disabled for fine-tuning.

Doors and pushable crates now properly save their positions and states, preventing any unexpected surprises.

Dodge mechanics have been revamped to be input-specific rather than cursor-specific, providing more precise control.

Miscellaneous improvements have been made to soldier enemy AI controllers, enhancing their behavior and tactics.

We're immensely grateful for your support and dedication to With Last Breath. Your feedback will continue to be crucial as we refine and expand the game. Please keep those reports and insights coming!

Stay tuned for more updates, and don't forget to dive back into the demo to experience these improvements firsthand. The adventure is just beginning!

-The With Last Breath Team 🌟