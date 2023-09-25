【DevLog】Color Workshop has been strengthened 2023.09.25

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Game Points Rule Adjustment
- Each Scissors can get 10 points.
- Each Clover can get 10 points.
- Each Treasure Bag can get 150 points.
- Each Life Potion can get 150 points.
- Each Hp can get 30 points.
- Energy Points = sqrt(remaining energy)/2.
- Adventure Level points, 1/2/3/4 stars each can earn 300/50/150/300 points.
- Points magnification: According to the difficulty, the points multiplier for levels 1 to 6 is 100%/150%/200%/250%/300%/350%.
- Optimization: The Victory panel allows you to directly view the points rules.
- Bug fix: fixed the issue of Clovers, Treasure Bag, and Life Potion not adding points.
Color Workshop Enhancement
- Fruit Drop : For every other Fruit Drop on the board get 20 Energy (up to 6 times).
- Fruit Drop Jar : Reduce from 3 stars to 2 stars while reducing the number by 1
- Gardener : Unique. When there are no roses, get 2 roses.
- Valentine's Day Orders : Order: Rose x6, get {80A} Energy. Get +{H} Output for every Rose eliminated.
- Added Paper Airplane achievement
Treasure Bay Adjustment
- Pirate Gold : Unique. When the Treasure Maps and Chests on the board are eliminated, all Golden Products on the board get +10 output.
- Golden Bell : Gold bells are considered as Gold Products.
Opera Adjustment
- Music Score : Pick: Reset the turns of Piano, G Clef and Gorgeous Dress. Eliminate itself after 2 rounds.
- Gorgeous Dress : The Vocalist disregards distance, treat all pieces as adjacent.
- Optimization: Optimize for incorrect values in the opera.
- Optimization: A description of the effect of the piano that can be stacked.
- Optimization: Enhanced Vocalist.
- Bug fix: Incorrect description of G Clef "+60 output", should be "+150 output"
Other Adjustment
- Hell Mage : Pick: Transform pieces below 3 stars on the board into Hellfire, get +60 output for each transformation.
