LuckLand update for 25 September 2023

【DevLog】Color Workshop has been strengthened 2023.09.25

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Points Rule Adjustment

  • Each Scissors can get 10 points.
  • Each Clover can get 10 points.
  • Each Treasure Bag can get 150 points.
  • Each Life Potion can get 150 points.
  • Each Hp can get 30 points.
  • Energy Points = sqrt(remaining energy)/2.
  • Adventure Level points, 1/2/3/4 stars each can earn 300/50/150/300 points.
  • Points magnification: According to the difficulty, the points multiplier for levels 1 to 6 is 100%/150%/200%/250%/300%/350%.
  • Optimization: The Victory panel allows you to directly view the points rules.
  • Bug fix: fixed the issue of Clovers, Treasure Bag, and Life Potion not adding points.

Color Workshop Enhancement

  • Fruit Drop : For every other Fruit Drop on the board get 20 Energy (up to 6 times).
  • Fruit Drop Jar : Reduce from 3 stars to 2 stars while reducing the number by 1
  • Gardener : Unique. When there are no roses, get 2 roses.
  • Valentine's Day Orders : Order: Rose x6, get {80A} Energy. Get +{H} Output for every Rose eliminated.
  • Added Paper Airplane achievement

Treasure Bay Adjustment

  • Pirate Gold : Unique. When the Treasure Maps and Chests on the board are eliminated, all Golden Products on the board get +10 output.
  • Golden Bell : Gold bells are considered as Gold Products.

Opera Adjustment

  • Music Score : Pick: Reset the turns of Piano, G Clef and Gorgeous Dress. Eliminate itself after 2 rounds.
  • Gorgeous Dress : The Vocalist disregards distance, treat all pieces as adjacent.
  • Optimization: Optimize for incorrect values in the opera.
  • Optimization: A description of the effect of the piano that can be stacked.
  • Optimization: Enhanced Vocalist.
  • Bug fix: Incorrect description of G Clef "+60 output", should be "+150 output"

Other Adjustment

  • Hell Mage : Pick: Transform pieces below 3 stars on the board into Hellfire, get +60 output for each transformation.

