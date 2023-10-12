It’s Official—Star Trek: Infinite is Live!

Red Alert! Today's the day you've all been waiting for—Star Trek: Infinite is finally here!

Watch the trailer here!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622900/Star_Trek_Infinite/

Who will you see rise to power? What stories will you tell? The Alpha and Beta Quadrants are yours to shape as you see fit—whether you choose to follow paths trodden by those that came before, or veer off into the unknown!

Want a quick refresher before you dive in and take the reins? Re-read the dev logs we've posted over the last several weeks—and be on the lookout for a new one tomorrow!

Dev Log #1: The Genesis

Dev Log #2: A Matter of Perspective

Dev Log #3: The Artistic Vision

Dev Log #4: A Trek Story

Additionally, if you're new to grand strategy games and you need a quick crash course into the game, check out our Your First Day trailer right here to get an idea about the things that you'll have to think about when you take your first steps as a faction leader in Star Trek: Infinite.

Finally, if you're looking for a deeper dive into the core mechanics and how to manage to nitty gritty of the game, our friend at Paradox, and long-time content creator in Stellaris has prepared a tutorial video packed with great tips for new players.

Engage!

- Star Trek: Infinite Team