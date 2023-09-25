Current version of the game: v: 0.12 25.9.23



We are making an important technical update, which should correct the incorrect loading of the geometry of cards from a number of players.As we wrote earlier, this error is extremely non-standard and cannot be fixed by replacing a few lines of code. In addition, the main reason why this error is still present in the game is the rarity, or even randomness of the manifestation in specific users.

To fix this problem, we had to update many systems for downloading and delivering content to the game, which is why the fix comes out a month after early access, and the update itself weighs 100 megabytes instead of the usual 10-15.

Corrections:

Fixed incorrect display of text in the options of the parameters in the "video" tab;

fixed incorrect display of the parameter status in the "before and after" menu in the settings. Previously, when disabling

the parameter, it was displayed that the parameter was enabled and vice versa;

the parameter, it was displayed that the parameter was enabled and vice versa; fixed interaction with buildings in the shelter.

fixed resetting the day counter and resetting the day respectively;

fixed the "camp" state;

fixed moving during animation playback;

fixed exit to the menu (time is slowed down).

Changed:

We have slightly modified the UI of loading the game again;

When exiting a location, the main character no longer hits an invisible wall.

Optimization: