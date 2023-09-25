 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 25 September 2023

9-25 Experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 12275654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: After the ship operation is moved, the timing of automatically returning to the ship and switching sailors is refreshed.
Optimization: grenades also damage ships, but the damage value is smaller
Optimization: Enemy ships or cannons can target our ships.
Optimization: The characteristics of walking as fast as flying, and coffee, also have a bonus to the movement of soldiers
Optimization: When the mouse moves over a corpse, the items inside are displayed
Value adjustment: For each additional preaching platform, the mentor's recovery bonus to the power of faith is doubled to 8% while working.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1455911 Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link