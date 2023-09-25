9-25 Experience optimization

Optimization: After the ship operation is moved, the timing of automatically returning to the ship and switching sailors is refreshed.

Optimization: grenades also damage ships, but the damage value is smaller

Optimization: Enemy ships or cannons can target our ships.

Optimization: The characteristics of walking as fast as flying, and coffee, also have a bonus to the movement of soldiers

Optimization: When the mouse moves over a corpse, the items inside are displayed

Value adjustment: For each additional preaching platform, the mentor's recovery bonus to the power of faith is doubled to 8% while working.