recent updates

Added 600 translations of text

Spaceship interaction reconstruction

The original "spaceship" list has been changed to a "celestial body" list, which allows you to view all known star regions, as well as a list of known spaceships and planets within these regions.

Removed some unnecessary spaceship features

Adjusted the logic of planet creation, with a pre-set start of 1000 star regions, each with several planets, and the first planet in each region being a star.

When patrolling the sky, only approximate information about the planet is found, and it is no longer truly created and stored.

The celestial body list shows all galaxies and planets, but if they are not on the spacecraft's star map, they are inaccessible, requiring patrolling the sky to discover them.

The following elements have been added, as well as related ore and smelting formulas:

Beryllium, strontium, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, scandium, gallium, indium, germanium, thallium, cadmium, selenium, tellurium,

rare earth element

Added a damage type, Chop

Diseases can also reduce character speed

The association between the damage value range and the disease will automatically be added to the superior. Each association definition will automatically add the disease and probability to a higher damage value range, and when repetition occurs, a higher probability will be taken (i.e. coverage can be performed).

Added Disease: Burns Level 1-3

Humans who suffer more than 3 damage value of combustion and chemical corrosion damage have a certain probability of obtaining burns ranging from 1 to 3 degrees

Added disease: Leg fracture level 1, reduced speed by 0.3

Added a virus marker for the item. If a character encounters an item with a virus marker and develops a disease (such as a possible permanent incubation period for a certain disease, without even indicating that it is not a carrier), the item will be added to the character's virus carrying list

Added a bite flag for the attack method. If an attack with this flag causes damage, it will cause a single contact between the target and all viruses carried by the attacker.

Current exposure routes: eat, bite attack transmission

Added a random disease field for species, used to provide random diseases and probabilities of wild animals

Added the field of species random contact with viruses, which is used to generate wild animals and make them contact with the specified virus once with a given probability

When wild animals are generated, they will randomly add the diseases they suffer from and the viruses they carry

If the first self-healing verification time is set to a non positive value now, it will not verify self-healing. The first deterioration check time is also similar.

The character has added a permanent disease list: diseases that neither self heal nor worsen

Added virus items: Hantavirus and corresponding epidemic hemorrhagic fever

There is a 1% chance that mice will come into contact with the Hantavirus when they are born, and if they fight against mice carrying the virus and are bitten, they may also become infected, ultimately suffering from epidemic hemorrhagic fever

A new disease has been added: ligament strain, which will slightly reduce the character's speed.

It is recommended to only hunt in the early stages and obtain meat through breeding in the later stages to reduce the risk of disease in the characters.

Added a "drivable" symbol to the item, and action units with this symbol can be bound to be driven.

When driving a unit, it will use the speed and movement mode of the driven unit, and both will always maintain the same position.

Added a non intelligent drivable mechanical sign to the item, and such items set in the opening will be converted into action units. Note that it can take action but only in special circumstances. And it should also have a drivable sign. For example, vehicles that cannot drive themselves, such as cars, bicycles, ships, etc., should bear this symbol.

Added simple car items with drivable signs and non intelligent drivable mechanical signs.

Added high-speed car items, which are much faster than simple cars.

All robots have added drivable signs.

Most large animals have added drivable signs, including carnivorous giant spiders (if they are not afraid of being eaten or caught in the net)

Adjusted the input logic, and now the movement will be at the speed the character should have instead of a fixed speed. If it is a high-speed unit, it may move many spaces with just one click. When encountering obstacles while operating objects with high movement speed, you can consider right-clicking to move.

The species has added definitions for physical energy consumption per pixel of movement and physical energy recovery without moving frames

Reduced the physical energy consumed by various physical activities

But it also reduces the recovery of physical strength from rest and sleep movements

Characters cannot move when they lack physical strength

Robots with less than 10 physical strength will automatically retract 100

When the character's physical strength is less than 10, right-clicking on the character's grid will display optional sleep actions

The blueprint rule can be with variable parameters by adding a variable parameters flag. Currently, variable parameters only support variable length, width, and height sizes.

You can set parameters for the variable parameter blueprint in the background settings at the beginning.

Narrowing the distance between random villages.

A path was opened between the player's location and the ancient book ruins. (Moders can refer to the settings here to learn how to use variable parameter rules).

In a newly added test opening, a variable parameter blueprint was used to automatically connect a path to each random village, using a variable parameter road horizontally and a variable parameter staircase vertically. Due to the large loading capacity, if you get stuck at the beginning of this mode, you can wait a little longer. When it is fully loaded asynchronously, the program runs smoothly.

Optimized the layout of the mini map and moved the hidden button to the x symbol in the upper right corner.

Reduced the distance of the small map for moving to any direction.

The pause button has been placed in the upper left corner

Replaced 'hidden message list' with 'X'

Reduce the font size of the name a bit

Reduced the size of the text inside the speaking box

When zooming to show all units ignoring the layers, the circle displaying its attack range remains the actual size and does not enlarge with the character

Now the detailed description of the product will be included in the recipe details

More reasonable delay in raising text when picking up objects, and reduced animation duration

Excrement, sewage, and humus have negative decorative values, so try to avoid people going to these places as much as possible

Added two symbols: combat robot and work robot

Added a small combat drone

Currently, except for the Guardian 1 and small combat drones, which are combat robots, all others are work robots

Canceled the default automatic support behavior of the work robot

The first priority for tillering individuals is to protect the main body, so automatic enemy seeking behavior will be canceled by default, but there will be automatic support behavior.

All iron traps have been removed and necessary areas have been changed to prohibited light barrier exactly for its icon looks better)

Expanded the opening space and lined up characters to shout loudly at the beginning, making the opening relatively less crowded

Only one entrance is left at the player's opening venue and traps are placed at the entrance

There is a 0.5 probability that the edge of a 9 * 9 pond will be replaced with soil to make it less regular

Fixed bug in releasing traction action

If there is no bed, the sleep location will no longer be taken from the location when generating sleep actions

Fixed some movement bugs caused by large unreachable gaps, changed from 1 to 0.0001.

Optimized pathfinding, when chasing characters, when encountering obstacles, they will try to move up and down before continuing to approach on the xy plane.

Batch loading of blocks is now possible. You can set the radius of the right click loading block in the menu (number of blocks, if set to 2, 5 * 5 blocks will be loaded by right clicking each time).

When the character is wandering, they randomly check the surrounding environment and settle points, which is different from when settling points during sleep, where negative values are recorded.

Several bug fixes that affect non default start.