Update Sept 25 2023 - Demo build

Rush On Playtest update for 25 September 2023

This is a test for the upcoming steam next fest on Oct 9. Please play it and let me know what you think :)

Update

  • Added In-game explanation how to play
  • Added New track parts
  • Added new type of level

