Pulsating Update 2.0.0.8

Pulsating Update Summary for Victim Game Build Additions & Alterations Update for September 25th 2023 include:
-Replaced all of the Brain related Sprites with a New Aesthetic look.
-SFX Adjustments to the Catacomb Platforming Trials
-Added to the Press Enter indicator to include Press Button in the animation
-Added Left & Right Indicator Arrows to the Control Layout Pages
-Updated the Sneak Peak Page
-Added to the second Chambers Trial Room
-Adjustments to the Audio when transferring from the Ashes to the Chambers
-Fixed audio bug when destroyed by the Wardens
-Added Awareness exclamation indicator to accompany use of the Snake Eye item
-Added exclamation indicator to hover over the Checkpoint Return located in Purgatory
-Added and Changed SFX for the first initial screen
-Replaced a large amount of backgrounds with new updated aesthetic designs
-Reworked the Pushable Block logic so they function better
-Adjusted some audio triggers
-Adjusted some aesthetics
-Fixed the Audio Bug that stems from the Night Creature's appearance in the game's opening cutscenes that caused an audio track to loop for longer than necessary.
-Further polish, additions and adjustments within the opening scenes
-Added extra effects to the Brainwash "SHMUP" areas
-Added a Brand New Basic Pause Menu and whole bunch of stuff to go along with it.
-Pause Menu includes access to Window Toggle, easy access to Control Knowledge & a straight forward way to Exit the Game.
-Added New Sprites, & New Backgrounds
-Adjusted some logic
-Removed Unnecessaries
