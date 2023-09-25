Pulsating Update 2.0.0.8

Pulsating Update Summary for Victim Game Build Additions & Alterations Update for September 25th 2023 include:

-Replaced all of the Brain related Sprites with a New Aesthetic look.

-SFX Adjustments to the Catacomb Platforming Trials

-Added to the Press Enter indicator to include Press Button in the animation

-Added Left & Right Indicator Arrows to the Control Layout Pages

-Updated the Sneak Peak Page

-Added to the second Chambers Trial Room

-Adjustments to the Audio when transferring from the Ashes to the Chambers

-Fixed audio bug when destroyed by the Wardens

-Added Awareness exclamation indicator to accompany use of the Snake Eye item

-Added exclamation indicator to hover over the Checkpoint Return located in Purgatory

-Added and Changed SFX for the first initial screen

-Replaced a large amount of backgrounds with new updated aesthetic designs

-Reworked the Pushable Block logic so they function better

-Adjusted some audio triggers

-Adjusted some aesthetics

-Fixed the Audio Bug that stems from the Night Creature's appearance in the game's opening cutscenes that caused an audio track to loop for longer than necessary.

-Further polish, additions and adjustments within the opening scenes

-Added extra effects to the Brainwash "SHMUP" areas

-Added a Brand New Basic Pause Menu and whole bunch of stuff to go along with it.

-Pause Menu includes access to Window Toggle, easy access to Control Knowledge & a straight forward way to Exit the Game.

-Added New Sprites, & New Backgrounds

-Adjusted some logic

-Removed Unnecessaries