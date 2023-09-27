1.4.64 - Patch

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
[1.4.64]
[Changes]
- Improved Iris' Street generation, fixing issue with Morgrym spawn rate, and improving Spirit scenario distribution.
- Iris now starts with CruelDagger, which is a small variation on Dagger.
[Fixes]
- Fix for some Isis status effects displaying a blank icon.
- Fix for Stasis not removing all Will on use.
- Fix for Flashback not correctly spawning Wraiths. Improved visuals to make this card's effect more obvious before it immediately banishes.
- Fix for Quarterstaff and other cards that could move targets to empty positions causing a soft lock on the Beta branch
- Fix for Cleaver and Throwing Axe sprites being assigned to the wrong Asset Bundle.
- Fix for Cleaver dealing incorrect damage.
- Fix for Spirits being moved inappropriately by opponents, and sometimes remaining in Possessor mode when moved to vacant positions.
- Fix for Iris sometimes being able to spawn Spirits with no Will.
- Fix for AbsoluteUnit not triggering for Spirit restoration.
- Fix for QuarterStaff description not matching damage output.
- Fix for scenarios that decrement a Character's Max Vitality possibly resulting in negative Vitality values.
- Fix for typo in FishButcher scenario
- Fix for The Black Flame scenario not indicating you will gain Absence when acquiring the spirit.
- Fix for BaseGame/DLC tabs in ProgressionScreen not being localised.
- Fix for Soloist Passive displaying CardCount outside of combat.
- Fix for Healer spirit triggering from any damage, including Turn-Tick damage, rather than attacks from characters.
- Fix for Lunar Eclipse using an Oath icon, which sometimes prevented it from loading correctly.
- Fix for many missing Chinese Traditional translations in the Powdermaster DLC, as well as other misc translations.
- Fix for Banish/Ruin parsers partially matching terms within longer words.
- Fix for Talent-Attack spirit listing incorrect Lifetime value in non-english translations.
- Fix for an exception being thrown when displaying tooltips for certain weapons in the Equipment Configuration UI.
- Fix for Castor's Crossbow's damage not matching its description.
- Fix for Banish/Ruin/Cleanup not parsing out tooltips for their related terms in certain translations.
- Fix for various typos in French translations.
- Fix for Septic Blade appearing blank under some circumstances.
