Banners of Ruin update for 27 September 2023

1.4.64 - Patch

1.4.64 - Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12275476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.4.64]

[Changes]

  • Improved Iris' Street generation, fixing issue with Morgrym spawn rate, and improving Spirit scenario distribution.
  • Iris now starts with CruelDagger, which is a small variation on Dagger.

[Fixes]

  • Fix for some Isis status effects displaying a blank icon.
  • Fix for Stasis not removing all Will on use.
  • Fix for Flashback not correctly spawning Wraiths. Improved visuals to make this card's effect more obvious before it immediately banishes.
  • Fix for Quarterstaff and other cards that could move targets to empty positions causing a soft lock on the Beta branch
  • Fix for Cleaver and Throwing Axe sprites being assigned to the wrong Asset Bundle.
  • Fix for Cleaver dealing incorrect damage.
  • Fix for Spirits being moved inappropriately by opponents, and sometimes remaining in Possessor mode when moved to vacant positions.
  • Fix for Iris sometimes being able to spawn Spirits with no Will.
  • Fix for AbsoluteUnit not triggering for Spirit restoration.
  • Fix for QuarterStaff description not matching damage output.
  • Fix for scenarios that decrement a Character's Max Vitality possibly resulting in negative Vitality values.
  • Fix for typo in FishButcher scenario
  • Fix for The Black Flame scenario not indicating you will gain Absence when acquiring the spirit.
  • Fix for BaseGame/DLC tabs in ProgressionScreen not being localised.
  • Fix for Soloist Passive displaying CardCount outside of combat.
  • Fix for Healer spirit triggering from any damage, including Turn-Tick damage, rather than attacks from characters.
  • Fix for Lunar Eclipse using an Oath icon, which sometimes prevented it from loading correctly.
  • Fix for many missing Chinese Traditional translations in the Powdermaster DLC, as well as other misc translations.
  • Fix for Banish/Ruin parsers partially matching terms within longer words.
  • Fix for Talent-Attack spirit listing incorrect Lifetime value in non-english translations.
  • Fix for an exception being thrown when displaying tooltips for certain weapons in the Equipment Configuration UI.
  • Fix for Castor's Crossbow's damage not matching its description.
  • Fix for Banish/Ruin/Cleanup not parsing out tooltips for their related terms in certain translations.
  • Fix for various typos in French translations.
  • Fix for Septic Blade appearing blank under some circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Banners of Ruin Content Depot 1075741
  • Loading history…
Banners of Ruin - Powdermaster (1937690) Depot Depot 1937690
  • Loading history…
Banners of Ruin - Bard (2191860) Depot Depot 2191860
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2523180
  • Loading history…
