Version 1.0.5 - Major fixes/improvements

HEY TANKERS!

Lets get right into the highlights of this update!

Classic Campaign way faster loading times

Have you noticed that it could take quite a while to load in the classic campaign? This is now fixed with dynamic loading of the classic campaign levels, resulting in sweet load times!

+80% Faster!



Especially noticeable on the Steam Deck

EXTRA: First person mode

After completing the Most Wanted achievement, you unlock the First Person Mode. Because why not look at the tanks up-close when shooting them?! Enable first person mode in the unlockables menu.



Also: Third Person Mode has been improved, much more fun in the night missions! ;)

The full change-log