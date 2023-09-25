Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.3

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Co-op Missions:
- Carbite Harvester
- Oleite Harvester
- Rodite Harvester
- Celestite Harvester
- Ignite Harvester
- Erudite Harvester
- Master Harvester III
- Master Harvester IV
Block Adjustments:
- Reduced the strength of the BF gravity Magnifier
Bug Fixes:
Note: These bugs were only present in the last TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.2 only. They are NOT in the latest Stable Update Version 1.5.1.
- Fixed an issue in Co-op Campaign that caused Blocks to go missing when a host loads a Game Save.
- Fixed an issue with GeoCorp Mining missions not appearing in Co-op Campaign.
Changed depots in testing branch