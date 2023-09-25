Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Co-op Missions:

Carbite Harvester

Oleite Harvester

Rodite Harvester

Celestite Harvester

Ignite Harvester

Erudite Harvester

Master Harvester III

Master Harvester IV

Block Adjustments:

Reduced the strength of the BF gravity Magnifier

Bug Fixes:

Note: These bugs were only present in the last TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.2 only. They are NOT in the latest Stable Update Version 1.5.1.