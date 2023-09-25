 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 25 September 2023

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12275363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Co-op Missions:
  • Carbite Harvester
  • Oleite Harvester
  • Rodite Harvester
  • Celestite Harvester
  • Ignite Harvester
  • Erudite Harvester
  • Master Harvester III
  • Master Harvester IV
Block Adjustments:
  • Reduced the strength of the BF gravity Magnifier
Bug Fixes:

Note: These bugs were only present in the last TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.2 only. They are NOT in the latest Stable Update Version 1.5.1.

  • Fixed an issue in Co-op Campaign that caused Blocks to go missing when a host loads a Game Save.
  • Fixed an issue with GeoCorp Mining missions not appearing in Co-op Campaign.

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 12275363
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link