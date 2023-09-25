StormEdge v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Improvements

Adjusted the position of trees in the tutorial level that visually blocked the passage.

Adjusted the font size in the whole game.

Bugs Fixed

Fixed a bug where the Steam Achievement “I see, I come, I Collect" could not be unlocked correctly. Please pass through any level to trigger the achievement check after this update.

Fixed a bug where there was a chance the player's character didn't play the death animation and remained still after death.

Fixed a bug where Lily’s Flaming Orbs sought out enemies even after they had been defeated.

Fixed a bug where the Inspiration effect wouldn't be activated correctly if you were affected by 2 or more obelisks at the same time.

_We, Shieldbreaking Games and HypeTrain Digital, are paying close attention to your feedback on Steam to make StormEdge: Wind of Change better. We're actively working to improve the game's stability and fix issues, and you can expect these improvements in future updates.

Thank you for your interest in the StormEdge and your support!_