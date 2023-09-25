Increased star output at the end of the level.
Reduced the effect of cold in Difficulty 3.
After selecting a certain occupation, the occupation preference effect is increased by 2 times.
Bomb Skulls do not explode when killed by melee attacks.
Change the unlocking rules for hidden professions, players no longer need to meet conditions simultaneously in the session.
D-World Gate update for 25 September 2023
Ver 5.1 Update
