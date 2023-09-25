 Skip to content

D-World Gate update for 25 September 2023

Ver 5.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12275245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased star output at the end of the level.
Reduced the effect of cold in Difficulty 3.
After selecting a certain occupation, the occupation preference effect is increased by 2 times.
Bomb Skulls do not explode when killed by melee attacks.
Change the unlocking rules for hidden professions, players no longer need to meet conditions simultaneously in the session.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370381 Depot 2370381
  • Loading history…
