v1.3.15 Achievement Updat

Achievements are now avilable!



Achievements are tied to save files, of which you can have 3 at a time.

Meaning it's possible to start a new save file and unlock the achievements all over again from that file.

Unlocking an achievement in-game will also unlock it in your Steam profile.

About achievements on existing save files：

Upon starting the game or selecting a file, achievements tied to beating the game with a certain character will be automatically unlocked if the conditions were fulfilled.

Other achievements will have to be unlocked manually, as it's impossible to check the specifics of those retroactively.

Note:Due to the way Steam Achievements are ordered, we've set some hidden achievements tied to characters not currently available.

All achievements that can be currently unlocked in the current version can be seen in the in-game Achievements page.

Miscellaneous

Completed animations for Eiki Shiki

Added Cirno's boss theme： 寒冰之阵

Added a demo version of the Final Boss theme

Lifetime stats have been overhauled, which can be confirmed by checking the left side of the Achievements page.

Finalized the artwork for the "Mononobe no Futo: Predict the Future" event.

Updated card artwork.

Harvest Fruit Basket bugfix: now correctly increases maximum life based on the amount of cards added to the library at any given time (previously only added 1 even if multiple cards were added at once)

Adjusted the priority of the Apex Speedster enemy effect so it triggers after Block gained from Fairies' Abode.

Ice Scale and Banquet Infiltration will no longer attempt to target Unplayable cards with their effects.

Fixed a bug introduced in v1.3.14 where cards with different descriptions in and out of combat displayed their non-combat descriptions in combat (e.g. Princess Undine now properly displays how much Barrier will be gained when played).

Tale of The Bamboo Cutter's mana reverted to 2/3 random mana.