We're excited to announce that Deadlink is taking part in the Steam SHMUP Fest festival! 🎉

From September 25 to October 2, immerse yourself in the thrilling world of brutal cyberpunk and fight your way to the top through corrupted corps. During this special occasion, you can grab Deadlink at an enticing 25% discount.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience our game at this discounted rate!