New content
- Added a normal rarity passive skill that improves lockpick chance.
Improvement
- It is indicated on the main menu that the game has 5 zones.
- It is indicated on specific quests if they cannot be completed during this early access.
- On the Steam achievement interface, achievements for recovering Ortharion fragments correspond to the number of fragments required, rather than the rank of the achievement in game.
- If you fall into the lava in the swamp cave, you will die.
Balancing
- Random scroll prices: Normal +100%, Magic +50%, Rare +30%.
bug fix
- The portal to exit the cave from the swamp area correctly exits the area.
- Blocking door texts which require staying above 0 life and mana for 5 seconds are correctly visible on all doors.
- When you drag an object on the interface and right-click, this returns the object to its initial box, avoiding having icons floating on the screen.
- Granock Citadel enemies now work properly.
- It is no longer possible to pass through the ground when leaving the crypt in the Granock town region.
- The quest for exploring the 3 villages in the swamp can correctly be returned to the official guard of the area.
- Ortharion Shard Harvesting Achievements are correctly updated on the Steam Achievements interface.
- The location of several teleporters on the Swamp region map has been revised.
- It is possible to find all types of harvestable component.
