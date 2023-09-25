 Skip to content

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 25 September 2023

0.1d

Build 12274991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content

  • Added a normal rarity passive skill that improves lockpick chance.

Improvement

  • It is indicated on the main menu that the game has 5 zones.
  • It is indicated on specific quests if they cannot be completed during this early access.
  • On the Steam achievement interface, achievements for recovering Ortharion fragments correspond to the number of fragments required, rather than the rank of the achievement in game.
  • If you fall into the lava in the swamp cave, you will die.

Balancing

  • Random scroll prices: Normal +100%, Magic +50%, Rare +30%.

bug fix

  • The portal to exit the cave from the swamp area correctly exits the area.
  • Blocking door texts which require staying above 0 life and mana for 5 seconds are correctly visible on all doors.
  • When you drag an object on the interface and right-click, this returns the object to its initial box, avoiding having icons floating on the screen.
  • Granock Citadel enemies now work properly.
  • It is no longer possible to pass through the ground when leaving the crypt in the Granock town region.
  • The quest for exploring the 3 villages in the swamp can correctly be returned to the official guard of the area.
  • Ortharion Shard Harvesting Achievements are correctly updated on the Steam Achievements interface.
  • The location of several teleporters on the Swamp region map has been revised.
  • It is possible to find all types of harvestable component.

