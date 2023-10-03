Devoted Rejects!

Here are the Patch Notes for Patch #13: Class Overhaul. Not all our notes would fit in one Steam post! To read the rest of the patch notes please click here to continue reading on our forums.

New Features & Improvements

Talent Trees

We have replaced the old Feats with new Talent Trees!

Instead of unlocking a new row of feats every 5 levels, you will now be granted one Talent Point for each level you reach, to a maximum of 30 points at level 30. Spending and removing points in the Trees is free, so don't be afraid of trying out different configurations and creating multiple presets!

Every Class will start with a Baseline Ability, Blitz, and Aura (Most of them are the same ones you are playing with today), and in the Trees you will find options to upgrade them or replace them completely with new ones. For a few Classes this means that we've also lowered the strength of the Baseline Abilities, and you'll instead be able to regain the lost power further down in the Trees.

Most of the Feats that were available to you before can be found scattered around in these Trees, so if you loved the build and playstyle you had before, it should still be available to you even with these changes!

Veteran

Volley Fire: No longer designates Elites and Specials as a baseline. You can upgrade Volley Fire to include this feature further down in the Tree instead.

No longer designates Elites and Specials as a baseline. You can upgrade Volley Fire to include this feature further down in the Tree instead. Scavenger/scroungers aura: Changed to keep track of "leftover" percentages and apply it on later procs instead of rounding up on every proc. For example, you are about to replenish 0.5 ammo. Earlier we would round it up to 1 ammo, but now you will instead store it away and replenish the stored ammo once it adds up to 1.

Psyker

Psykinetic's Wrath: Reduces the Quell amount of the baseline ability. You can increase this further down in the Tree.

Reduces the Quell amount of the baseline ability. You can increase this further down in the Tree. Brain Burst: Lowered the damage of the baseline ability. You can increase the damage further down in the Tree.

Lowered the damage of the baseline ability. You can increase the damage further down in the Tree. Kinetic Presence: As a baseline we've replaced this with 'The Quickening', reducing Ability Cooldowns for you and allies in coherency. You can still find Kinetic Presence further down in the Tree.

Changes

Enemies

General Adjusted most enemy health pools, hit mass values, and stagger thresholds to be a bit higher overall, with higher increase on Monstrosities, with the goal to match the overall increase in power output from players. Added more ways for the Conflict Director to spawn hordes. Hordes can now spawn in different ways to respond to player behaviour, including coordinated strike with Specialists, mixed in Elites with the horde, push from behind while ranged enemies spawn ahead, bigger ambushes with more spread and more. Replaced fast transitioning sprint animations for far ranged enemies with a smoother start animation for easier aiming. Fixed so Dreg Bruisers have right hit sounds based on their blunt weaponry. Fixed an issue where Monstrosities that were meant to be Weakened did not receive the Weakened debuff in Monstrous Specialists condition.

Pox Hound Made improvements to the way Pox Hound leaps are calculated for more consistent & reliable behaviour.

Mutant Tuned functionality for when players dodges Mutants on high latency. Fixed a case where Mutant could bring players into enemies' spawn rooms.

Poxburster Increased Poxburster explosion vs Infested so Poxburster chain explosions can happen. Fixed a case where Poxburster could ignore stagger if just walked in fire. Fixed issue when using Surge Force Staff secondary on Poxbursters that would make them stagger backwards multiple times during a very short timeframe.

Bomber Reduced radius of stun when grenades detonate by around 50%, reduced stun duration.

Beast of Nurgle Increased corruption gained when eaten by Beast of Nurgle.

Chaos Spawn Made Chaos Spawn grab a bit easier to dodge. Tweaked Chaos Spawn attack durations to give players a bit extra room to get in melee hits between attacks. Slightly reduced Chaos Spawn combo damage. Reduced knockback radius for leap land, reduced force on players, Ogryns only get pushed. Made improvements to the way Chaos Spawn leaps are calculated for more consistent & reliable behaviour.

Plague Ogryn Switch Plague Ogryn broken stomp particles to better match the stomp, increase stomp radius. Fixed case where Plague Ogryn charge push had wrong direction when hitting players.

Corruptor Reduced tentacle regrowth speed from 2 to 1.5 on Damnation.



Balance

Almost all of the weapon and blessing changes were made with the help of closed community testing where we got the opportunity to hang out with members of the community while giving them early builds to try and feedback on. These tests also gave us a lot of early feedback regarding the talents and new abilities which helped us iron out rough bits of the balance. We want to extend a huge thanks to these people, as they have been very important to help us iterate on the balance.

Some balance changes made in these tests are still being worked on and will be released in future patches.

Weapons

Below you will find a list of changes to weapons in this patch. The first list is a quick explanation of the changes, and further on in the patch notes you will find the raw number changes for each weapon if you want the finer details.

All weapons:

All weapons now have weak spots as sweep hitzone priority.

Krourk Mk IV Cleaver

Changed moveset to include faster stab chain followed by sweeping light, switched up heavy chain to feel smoother to use.

Changed stab profiles for all cleavers to be better at handling Flak/Carapace/Maniac armour type.

Krourk Mk VI Cleaver

Increased attack speed of heavies.

Increased damage of lights.

Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver Increased damage of heavies.



Bully Clubs

Reduce chain timings between Slap weapon special actions.

Cadia Mk IV Assault Chainsword

Increased armour damage modifiers on lights/heavies.

Increased cleave on heavies.

Massively increased damage of heavy/light weapon special sawing last hit.

Combat Swords/Heavy Swords/Duelling Swords

Sword damage armour modifier buffed, mostly against Unarmoured.

Increased finesse.

Devil Claw Combat Swords

Massively increased damage and finesse multiplier from Parry special attack, focus on headshotting. Changed so perfectly parrying(blocking within < 0.3s) has massive block cost reduction.

Increased cleave on heavy, higher cleave damage.

Heavy Swords

Heavy damage increased.

Duelling Swords

Finesse and 1st target damage increased.

Changed so stab weapon special deals very high impact when hitting weak spots.

Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator

Bump lights, heavies, more damage vs Carapace.

Increase cleave on heavy and activated heavy, remove cleave damage cap.

Massively increased damage of heavy/light weapon special sawing last hit.

Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe

Bump lights, heavies, more damage vs Carapace.

Reduced movement penalty with lights.

Made heavy swings slightly faster.

Headhunter Autoguns

Increased finesse modifier.

Brute-Brainer Mk III Latrine Shovel

Removed no damage beyond 3 targets on light/heavy.

Increased heavy power and damage vs Maniacs.

Changed so weak spots have sweep hit priority.

Standard-issue Munitorum Sapper Shovel

Increased heavy power.

Removed no damage beyond 3 targets on heavy.

Combat Axes

Slightly increase light/heavy power, more cleave on push followup.

Changed Achlys Combat Axe to chain into upper left overhead from uppercuts special attack.

Ironhelm Mk IV Thunder Hammer

Increase cleave on heavy and activated heavy, increased power, slightly reduced self-stun when hitting enemies with weapon special, increase weapon special against Flak/Unarmoured/Infested.

Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer

Increased cleave damage.

Removed cleave damage cap.

Forceswords

Tweak Wield action Quell timings to reduce chain timing delays as a consequence of Psykers switching weapons a lot.

Forcestaves

Tweak Wield action Quell timings to reduce chain timing delays as a consequence of Psykers switching weapons a lot.

Tuned all staff primary action(fire projectile) chain times to be more responsive and able to be used between secondary actions.

Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff

Increased power by around 70% on direct hit.

Increased cleave.

Normalised armour modifier values for direct hit, meaning it deals the same damage regardless of armour type, with the exception of Carapace armour with a slight reduction.

Increased finesse multiplier.

Increased explosion attack and impact.

Radius of charged secondary projectile from 0.5 to 0.3.

Changed minimum charge level of secondary projectile from 0.35 to 0.1.

Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff

Has changed behaviour to differentiate from Smite Blitz:

Change to be 1 target with 1 jump.

Improved target assist for ranged attacks (with range of 25 instead of 100).

Increase charge rate by a lot, increase 1st target damage, Surge is more of a fast response single target high damage/control weapon now, but is weak vs multiple enemies unless you're good with prioritising stuns.

Tweaked logic for how chain lightning jumps to new targets.

Changed visual effects when using Surge Force Staff with no targets.

Fixed issue when using Surge Force Staff secondary on Poxbursters that would make them stagger backwards multiple times during a very short timeframe.

Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff

Increased close explosion power by around 50%.

Lower damage modifier vs Flak/Carapace armour.

Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet

Increased direct hit damage, especially vs Flak/Carapace.

Fixed an issue where Grenadier Gauntlets didn't get fire rate or reload speed increases from buffs.

Ripper Guns

Increased Finesse.

Lorenz Mk VI Rumbler

Increased explosion damage.

Increased armour damage modifier vs Unyielding.

Heavy Stubbers

Reduced ammo capacity and reserve.

Achlys: increased wield time from braced.

Powerswords

Reduced 1st target damage with heavy strike.

Misc Weapon/Balance changes

Base Bleed damage buffed from 40 to 200.

Tweaked how quickly weapon actions can be started after sprint-jumping.

Fixed a hit detection issue on Stubrevolvers and Plasma guns.

Fixed a hit detection issue that could cause melee swings to not register when being very close to enemies with big hitboxes.

Fixed an issue where Combat Shotguns and Ripper Guns could fail to trigger "on kill" effects from Blessings.

Fixed an issue where only Psykers were able to make a Weapon Special attack while reloading a laspistol.

Fixed an issue where Ripper Guns and Twin-Linked Heavy Stubbers didn't get fire rate increases from buffs.

Slightly increased shotgun weapons special buffer time to more reliably load a shell after shooting.

Blessings

Below you will find a list of changes to blessings in this patch. We have made some functional changes to some of them, and a pass on number values and/or tier scaling. Further down you will find a detailed list of all number/tier changes. The goal has been to bring underused blessings up, and reduce the effectiveness of certain blessings that have been overperforming, but still keep them at the same level as similar blessings.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

Chained hits

All melee blessings that rely on 'chained hits' have been tuned to be more easily used. You'll no longer drop the buff when being staggered/suppressed/etc, only if you drop the combo (stop attacking) or if you miss an attack.

Adhesive Charge

Now sticks to Ogryn as well as Monstrosities.

Deathspitter

Fixed issue where "Deathspitter" would only add 1 stack if shot killed multiple enemies, now it adds 1 stack per enemy killed.

Decapitator

Now gives a Finesse bonus (+18-24%) instead of a Rending bonus.

Fan the Flames

Now also grants an Impact bonus (+30-45%) on hip-fire.

Fire Frenzy

Fixed issue where blessing "Fire Frenzy" would only add 1 stack if shot killed multiple enemies, now it adds 1 stack per enemy killed.

Powderburn

Added a Damage vs Suppressed bonus (+14-20%).

Punishing Salvo

Now applies to 3rd and 4th shot in salvo, instead of 2nd and 3rd.

Rampage

Now grants Power bonus (+24-36) instead of just regular damage.

Run 'n' Gun

Now grants some Close Ranged Damage (+10%) and better Spread (-30%) on top of being able to sprint while firing. - Should allow you to play a bit more aggressively.

Scattershot

Now grants up to 5 stacks of +6-12% Critical Chance for your next shot, depending on how many Enemies you hit with your previous shot.

Showstopper

Now applies to Special Enemies as well - (they explode).

Speedload

Changed 'Reload speed bonus after sliding' to 'Reload speed after close melee kill'.

Stripped Down

Now grants Ranged Attack Immunity while Sprinting with over 80-50% Stamina.

Tenderiser

Now gives Power bonus for a duration (3.5 seconds) instead of 'for the next 3 attacks'.

Brutal Momentum

Reworked from ‘ignoring Hit Mass for a duration’, to only ‘ignoring Hit Mass for Weakspot Kills’. Tiers now grant Weakspot Damage Bonuses instead of Buff Durations.

Limbsplitter

Removed negative Power bonus and ‘first attack’ requirement. Now gives Power bonus once, resetting after a cooldown instead.

Gameplay

Fixed issue where projectiles and grenades could sometimes fall through the ground.

Fixed issue where stinger would not play when a projectile killed an Elite or Specialist enemy.

Fixed an issue where explosive barrels would apply buffs from the player that attacked the barrel. This could cause issues like being instantly killed by barrels by having enough damage and rending buffs.

Blessing Balance Changes

Raking Fire

Damage Bonus From 15-30% to 32.5-40%.

Dumdum

Damage Bonus From 1-2.5% to 4.5-6%.

Hit & Run

Duration From 0.4-0.7s to 0.7-1s.

Sustained Fire

Damage Bonus From 6-15% to 14-20%.

Punishing Salvo

Damage Bonus From 6-15% to 14-20%.

Fire Frenzy

Power Bonus From 4-8% to 8.5-9.5%.

Deathspitter

Duration From 1.75s to 3.5s.

Ceaseless Barrage

Suppression Bonus From 2% to 20%.

Ghost

Duration From 0.4-1s to 0.6-1.2s.

Surgical

Crit Chance Bonus From 2-5% to 10%.

Stack Interval From 0.25s to 0.35-0.2s.

Crucian Roulette

Crit Chance Bonus From 0.35-0.5% to 0.45-0.6%.

Deadly Accurate

Critical Weakspot Damage Bonus From 27.5-50% to 70-100%.

Falter

Stagger Bonus From 30-60% to 60-90%.

Opening Salvo

Power Bonus From 7.5-15% to 14-20%.

Between the Eyes

Duration From 0.6-0.9s to 2.4-3.6s.

Powderburn

Damage vs Suppressed Bonus From 14-20%.

Suppression Bonus From 5-20% to 28-40%.

Recoil Reduction Bonus From 5-20% to 28-40%.

Cavalcade

Crit Chance Bonus From 2-4% to 3.5-4.5%.

Pinning Fire

Power BonusFrom 5-20% to 4.25-5%.

Gloryhunter

Toughness Replenished From 4-10% to 10-16%.

Bloodletter

Bleed Stacks From 8-14 to 10-16.

Headtaker

Power Bonus From 2-4% to 3.5-4.5%.

Slaughterer

Power Bonus From 7.5-15% to 5-8%.

Duration From 3.5s to 4.5s.

Rev it Up

Movement Speed Bonus From 7.5-15% to 17-20%.

Duration From 3s to 2s.

Wrath

Cleave Bonus From 5-20% to 25-40%.

Shred

Critical Chance Bonus From 2-5% to 2.5-4%.

Savage Sweep

Cleave Bonus From 100-175% to 140-180%.

Rampage

Power Bonus From 12.5-20% to 24-36%.

Momentum

Toughness Replenished From 7.5-12.5% to 12-14%.

Decimator

Power Bonus From 4-10% to 2-5%.

Stacks From 5 to 10.

Limbsplitter

Power Bonus From 10-25% to 60%.

Cooldown From 5-3.5s.

All or Nothing

Power Bonus From 7.5-20% to 25-40%.

Decapitator

Finesse Bonus From 18-24%.

Trauma

Impact Bonus From 7.5-15% to 14-20%.

Hammerblow

Impact Bonus From 10-20% to 19-23%.

Uncanny Strike

Rending Bonus From 5-20% to 12-24%.

Duration From 2.5s to 3.5s.

Flesh Tearer

Bleed Stacks From 1-4 to 5-8.

Executor

Power Bonus From 2-5% to 4.5-6%.

Riposte

Critical Chance Bonus From 5-12.5% to 12.5-20%.

Duration From 2s to 6s.

Precognition

Finesse Bonus From 4-10% to 45-60%.

Smackdown

Critical Chance Bonus From 4-10% to 12.5-20%.

Mercy Killer

Damage Bonus From 20-50% to 52.5-60%.

Ruthless Backstab

Rending Bonus From 20-50% to 35-50%.

Uncanny Strike

Rending Bonus From 5-20% to 12-24%.

Duration From 2.5s to 3.5s.

Vicious Slice

Damage Bonus From 4-10% to 14-20%.

Showstopper

Proc Chance From 5-20% to 14-20%.

Quickflame

Reload Speed Bonus From 18-24% to 24-36%.

Blaze Away

Power Bonus From 8% to 10%.

Warp Flurry

Charge Time: -4 to -10% -> -5.5 to -8.5%

Stacks From 5 to 3.

Warp Nexus

Critical Chance Minimum Bonus From 2-5% to 3.5-5%.

Critical Chance Maximum Bonus From 8-20% to 14-20%.

Transfer Peril

Peril Quelled From 2-5% to 7-10%.

Deflector

Block Cost Reduction From 3-12% to 22.5-30%.

Superiority

Power Bonus From 5% to 10%.

Duration From 5s to 7s.

Stacks From 5 to 3.

Unstable Power

Power Bonus From 2-5% to 14-20%.

Infernus

Burn Stacks From 2-3 to 4.

Maximum Stacks From 6-9 to 10-12.

Recon Lasgun - Burn Stacks From 1-2 to 2.

Recon Lasgun - Maximum Stacks From 6-9 to 8-10.

Laspistol - Maximum Stacks From 6-9 to 8-10.

No Respite

Damage Bonus From 12.5-20% to 14-20%.

Onslaught

Charge Time: -4 to -10% -> -6 to -12%.

Reassuringly Accurate

Toughness Replenished From 4-10% to 10-16%.

Tenderiser

Power Bonus From 7.5-15% to 19-25%.

Overwhelming Fire

Power Bonus From 1-2.5% to 7-10%.

Gets Hot!

Critical Chance Bonus From 5-20% to 27.5-50%.

Volatile

Charging Speed Bonus From 1-3% to 2.5-3.5%.

Can Opener

Stacks From 2-8 to 5-8.

Born in Blood

Toughness Replenished From 1.5-3% to 4.5-6%.

Scattershot

Toughness Replenished From 2-5% to 6-12%.

Full Bore

Power Bonus From 7.5-15% to 14-20%.

Point Blank

Critical Chance Bonus From 5-20% to 14-20%.

Trickshotter

Power Bonus From 2.5-6.25% to 4.5-6%.

Stacks From 4 to 5.

Hand-Cannon

Rending Bonus From 20-50% to 50-80%.

Expansive

Power Bonus From 25-40% to 30-42%.

Shock & Awe

Hit Mass Modifier: -25 to -40% -> -30 to -60%.

Duration From 0.5s to 2s.

Gameplay

Enemies now have lower hit mass(value calculated to determine if a sweep stops or not) if staggered, the reduction increases with stagger strength.

Combat and Blitz abilities can now be used while sliding.

Lowered the time where inputs were locked after sprint-jumping. This should make it possible to more quickly aim or shoot a secondary weapon after jumping off a ledge.

Tagging will now prefer enemies over pickups if there's both a valid enemy and pickup near the crosshair.

Damage

Rending

Rending has changed a bit. Before, rend was complicated and worked differently for different weapons. It scaled how much damage was blocked by different armour types but with maths making an Ogryns head hurt. Now it’s simpler. It works on anything that’s not just naked or rotting. It works on the Mutants. It works on the Monsters. It works on any armour. Any Rend you have is just added. Until you do full damage. After that it still helps you do more damage, just not as much. If you have a shovel that does 20% damage on the big Carapace guys. With 4% rend, you will now do 24% damage, cause 20 plus 4 is 24. On stuff that already does full damage, it will add 1% damage instead. It always adds 1% more for every 4% Rend you have. Still maths that makes an Ogryns head hurt. Just not as much. And it helps kill things on all weapons.

Clamp to 16 stacks of 2.5% each, max capping to old 40% on each instance of buff (player/target) for a sum "normal" cap of 80%.

Add armour setting for armour type rend mod, setting Flak to 100% and Carapace to 50% - limiting the carapace removal down a bit.

Finesse damage is now applied after Rending.

Backstab/Flanking:

Backstab/Flanking damage is now multiplicative.

Pass on toughness and damage reduction:

Ensure we're using buff modified toughness damage amount for melee calculations. Was using base damage before, so toughness damage reduction buffs had no effect on melee hits.

Remove mandatory bleedthrough from Maulers/Crushers default attacks, moved that to their Cleave (overhead) attacks to work in combination with damage spillover to make smoother and guaranteed damage output.

Calculate bleedthrough and spillover separately and correctly for damage amounts covered by current toughness. Previously we overrode any bleedthrough if there was spillover, causing damage amounts just over the current toughness to do less damage than damage amounts just below current toughness.

Penances

Fixed an issue where the "No One Left Behind" Penance was unlocked upon rescuing a third player instead of at mission completion.

Missions

Fix for the world not loading before stepping off the elevator at Relay Station TRS-150

Improved spacing of respawn beacons in Relay Station TRS-150

Fixed sudden Daemonhost spawn in Relay Station TRS150 as well as respawn beacons being more consistent with progress in the end event.

Fixed unreachable pickups and chests in: The Hourglass, Hab Dreyko, Silo Cluster 18-66/a & Vigil Station Oblivium

Removed a health station in Enclavum Baross due to it being too close to the previous one

Fixed an issue in the endevent of Enclavum Baross where players could not mark enemies on the opposite side of the landing pad

Fixed an issue in Comms-Plex 154/2f where the objective marker stayed after sending the message in the endevent

Fixed a spot in the mid-event of Consignment Yard HL17-36 where players could exit the intended gameplay space.

Performance improvements in Consignment Yard HL17-36

Fixed players being able to disrupt Specialist enemies spawning at the end of Ascension Riser 31.

Fixed an issue where some objects could become invisible when joining an ongoing mission in Ascension Riser 31

Performance improvements in Ascension Riser 31

Fixed a tome location in the mid-event of Power Matrix HL-17-36.

Moved player respawn position in Power Matrix HL-17-36 to prevent players respawning further away than intended

Fixed a spot at the end of Chasm Logistratum where players could get stuck in a cogitator.

Fixed pickup locations in Vigil Station Oblivium

Fixed world rendering issues in Vigil Station Oblivium

Fixed a misbehaving Daemonhost spawn location in Hab Dreyko

Fixed several navigation issues in missions set in the Chasm Terminus and The Torrent areas

Fixed issue that caused parts of the level not the render while on elevators

Several sound & optimization fixes across all missions

Fixed issues where some Respawn Beacons connected to wrong parts of the mission, causing long respawns.

Fixed issue with Hab Dreyko which caused Specialist enemies to stop spawning towards the end of the mission.

Hub

Hub Location Introductions: Six new cinematic sequences that unlock as part of the Path of Trust. These provide information about Inquisitor Grendyl’s Warband and the locations you will encounter within the Mourningstar hub.

Hub Location Intros included in this patch: Psykhanium Mission Terminal Armoury Barber Chirurgeon Sire Melk’s Requisitorium Shrine of the Omnissiah

Bonding Conversations: 450+ new player conversations added to provide depth and character while you fight your way through the streets of Tertium.

Commissary Vendor Update: Meet Mara Vinci. This reject has managed to get herself a cushy job running the Commissary. A trusted position.

Hub Announcements: 40+ new Hub Announcements for Mission Board changes and NPC Character development.

Various text updates for clarity and localisation issues.

A new elevator has been built in the Mourningstar, allowing players to spawn closer to the mission board when returning from a mission.

Fixed an occurrence that would cause "jerky movement" of your player character in the hub.

Misc

Interaction UI (other than players) now tell you when you can't interact with them while they are already being interacted by somebody else

Fixed issue where certain walls using parallax shader would flicker

Unfortunately not all our notes would fit here! To read the rest of the patch notes please click here to continue reading on our forums.