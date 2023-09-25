

Update 23.09.25 changes:

At the start of the battle, you can now select to change the formation. It doesn't allow you to move the starting positions, but you can swap the squads with each others, for example, to put your melee units in front, and ranged units in the back.

In the formation phase, you can also change a squad on the battlefield to one of the unused squads from the reserve.

The formation phase allows you to look around the battlefield before you start the battle.

I added little icons to show how troops in vanguard battles are armed.

Fixed a bug which caused the previously used armor to disappear when you changed the armor of some vangaurd leaders to plain armor.

Fixed a bug which caused enemy melee squads in vanguard battles to counter ranged attacks.

I changed the white arrows of the "selection icon" you use to interact with things, for example on the country overview map, by adding a black border all around it. This way it's easier to see on white backgrounds.