Helping the Hotties update for 25 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Fixed Screenshot Button Bug.
Screenshot Button optionality was missing in the Options Screen in some cases.

Changed files in this update

Red Falls Season 1 Content Depot 1590731
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233070 Depot 2233070
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483780
