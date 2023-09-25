 Skip to content

Last Command update for 25 September 2023

Patch version 1.0.7d : Fixed audio bug.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Sound bug which caused the bullet sound effects to overshadow the sound of SLASH the boss.

Optimization: In Chapter 4, the third-last phase of the second boss has been slightly adjusted, the laser attack, to provide a healthier challenge.

Optimization: In Chapter 3, during the third phase with the Simulant - Thousand Faces, the collision center of the orange gears has been reduced.

Optimization: Minor tweaks have been made to the "Samurai Extra" in Chapter 3, making it better.

