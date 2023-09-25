 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hypersense update for 25 September 2023

UPDATE 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12274693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Current Changes:

-New Achievement System
-Updated Movement
-New Level
-New SPEEDRUN Mode

Enjoy the update

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2160031 Depot 2160031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link