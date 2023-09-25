UPDATE 1.1

Current Changes:
-New Achievement System
-Updated Movement
-New Level
-New SPEEDRUN Mode
Enjoy the update
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Current Changes:
-New Achievement System
-Updated Movement
-New Level
-New SPEEDRUN Mode
Enjoy the update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update