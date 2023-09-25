 Skip to content

Shrink Assault update for 25 September 2023

v1.05 Small Content Update and Bug Fixes!

Added 2 new Spec Ops levels! Spec Ops 3 & 4 Hard versions (Dinosaur levels).

Fixed a bug where beating the final boss on Hard Campaign didn't award the achievement.
Fixed a bug where Leaderboard Achievements didn't get awarded. They will now be awarded when you enter the level that you have 20+ score on.
Space Invader's boost audio was increased.

Been working all night and day to create a new type of level, mainly need to do the boss/enemy part of the level now (might create new models/bosses for it). It's not finished yet (been experimenting a lot and learning new stuff), but should be ready by Tuesday, then the next update should be on Friday with all new levels!

Here's a sneak peek! :P
Image

