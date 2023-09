Hi Everyone,

Following many complaints about low FPS I have made this update to boost FPS as much as possible.

I have added an option called "Boost FPS" in Options->Graphics, this is on by default.

this option works by limiting the texture maps update rate, these include shadows, reflections, refractions, elevation maps etc..

For most cases it will increase FPS by as much as 50%.

Hope you enjoy !

Ilan