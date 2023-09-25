 Skip to content

Defold update for 25 September 2023

Defold 1.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Defold 1.6.0 has been released! This version contains a ton of fixes as well as some new features.

Read the release notes:

https://forum.defold.com/t/defold-1-6-0-has-been-released/74232

