0.7.5: The Architect OUT NOW!

0.7.5: The Architect

Hey Drifters!

The Architect update is here!

We've heard your requests for the ability to relocate constructions and ways to restructure the town. It posed some interesting challenges and flabbergasted us for a while, given the game's setup, but we found a solution. Enter: The Architect! This specialist allows you to go into 'Architect Mode' and completely re-plan your entire town, re-think pipelines, or just move some buildings around.

We've also been working on improving performance, the game should run smoother now :)

What's next?

We are working on adding controller support to the game! We want to make sure it feels right to play on a controller and on the Steamdeck, and it’s also going to help us explore the possibility of bringing Flotsam to other platforms in the future. We'll start testing this on experimental soon.

New Construction: Architect Station. The Architect station unlocks the 'Architect Mode'.

Added the 'Architect Mode', in this mode you can move or store buildings and thus re-structure the town.

Updated the tech tree to implement the Architect.

Added The Architect specialist.

Fixes

Fixed issue causing salvaged landmarks to no longer be greyed on the map.

Fixed issue where drifters could get stuck planting seeds after saving and loading.

Various small fixes to inventories.

Fixed issue where some seeds on landmarks would be null and not be salvaged nor shown.

Fixed issue where drifters would only haul 3 items when doing import projects.

Fixed issue where drying buildings would spawn audio errors.

Fixed material memory leaks caused by the resource visual setup.

Various small fixes to map movement.

Fixed issue where construction variations wouldn't show.

Fixed some items not showing the correct throwing visual.

Fixed issue where the Decoration preview would get stuck when it was active while a park was being deconstructed.

Fixed issue where birds would be destroyed when they were perching on an energy pole that was being deconstructed.

Performance

Adjusted underwater tiles to have simpler geometry.

Added LODs for Fish Sticks, Town Tugger and Solar Panels.

Reduced resolution of various textures.

Removed unnecessary foam underneath some constructions.

Texture updated for large storage yards.

Resource visuals no longer cast shadows.

Changes to the physics so it stays consistent when changing the game-speed.

Various other improvements to the physics.

Misc