Online Mode - Public Test Live!

It's finally time.

After all the waiting.

The online mode is just one step ahead.

One full week of public access to the online mode for testing purposes.

We're launching the online mode for an entire week (as well as a small discount to help you get into the game easily ! ;-)). That will enable us to see if our previous close playtests and fix worked well and where we can still improve.

Try to connect between 6 to 10pm CEST to maximize your chance to find another player. Use the invite code system to play against a friend!

Console ports are also at an advanced stage and next weeks will be crucial to implement the latest online changes to them. We're aiming to release the full online mode and console versions in a few weeks if everything goes as smooth as we can hope.

Should we plan a tournament around the online launch?

Have fun and don't hesitate to report problems either through the form in-game or on our Discord server.

Thank you a lot for your support again!

Bevel Bakery & Just For Games