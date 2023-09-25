Just in time for SHMUP fest! Update 0.9

BALANCE
- explosive damage is reduced on player and explosive enemy damage now scales with ATK (thanks dave)
- reload card now gives 5 free attacks
- reduced stinger enemy's damage per bullet
- buffed Greed God's discount bonus (thanks dave)
- rebalanced Crysto boss at higher difficulties (thanks dave)
- rebalanced Fly Queen boss at higher difficulties
- rebalanced Face Guardian boss at higher difficulties
- rebalanced Facestealer boss at higher difficulties
- rebalanced Council boss at higher difficulties
- rebalanced Duke of Hate boss at higher difficulties
TWEAKS
- orrery cannon summons now persist between rooms
- healer enemy's heal now has a visual effect
- changed color of enemies frozen in time
- gun tooltips now don't overlap (mostly)
- can now see some tooltips during level up screen
- reduced volume of bubble gun (thanks dave)
- toned down CRT effect of many things
- npcs from events now spawn in center of room
FIXES
- fixed crash from touching god altar (thanks YellowSwerve)
- fixed sword weapons not swinging properly at high attack speeds (thanks dave)
