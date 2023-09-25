 Skip to content

Schism update for 25 September 2023

Just in time for SHMUP fest! Update 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12274341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALANCE

  • explosive damage is reduced on player and explosive enemy damage now scales with ATK (thanks dave)
  • reload card now gives 5 free attacks
  • reduced stinger enemy's damage per bullet
  • buffed Greed God's discount bonus (thanks dave)
  • rebalanced Crysto boss at higher difficulties (thanks dave)
  • rebalanced Fly Queen boss at higher difficulties
  • rebalanced Face Guardian boss at higher difficulties
  • rebalanced Facestealer boss at higher difficulties
  • rebalanced Council boss at higher difficulties
  • rebalanced Duke of Hate boss at higher difficulties

TWEAKS

  • orrery cannon summons now persist between rooms
  • healer enemy's heal now has a visual effect
  • changed color of enemies frozen in time
  • gun tooltips now don't overlap (mostly)
  • can now see some tooltips during level up screen
  • reduced volume of bubble gun (thanks dave)
  • toned down CRT effect of many things
  • npcs from events now spawn in center of room

FIXES

  • fixed crash from touching god altar (thanks YellowSwerve)
  • fixed sword weapons not swinging properly at high attack speeds (thanks dave)

