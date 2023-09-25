 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Of Blades & Tails update for 25 September 2023

Patch 0.19.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12274292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem where the tooltips of attribute stats did not update correctly after switching equipment.
  • Fixed a potential crash when pressing key 6 while the second weapon set was active.
  • Fixed a problem with the calculation of resistance multipliers.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Back Stab" skill: Jumping back 1 tile does now work even if the target got defeated.
  • Fixed a problem where danger/safety detection was not working properly with static enemies like plants.
  • Fixed a potential issue when indicating that the player reached the max level of 25.
  • Fixed a typo in skill effect description for "Vanish".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1768781 Depot 1768781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1768782 Depot 1768782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1768783 Depot 1768783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link