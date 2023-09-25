- Fixed a problem where the tooltips of attribute stats did not update correctly after switching equipment.
- Fixed a potential crash when pressing key 6 while the second weapon set was active.
- Fixed a problem with the calculation of resistance multipliers.
- Fixed an issue with the "Back Stab" skill: Jumping back 1 tile does now work even if the target got defeated.
- Fixed a problem where danger/safety detection was not working properly with static enemies like plants.
- Fixed a potential issue when indicating that the player reached the max level of 25.
- Fixed a typo in skill effect description for "Vanish".
Of Blades & Tails update for 25 September 2023
Patch 0.19.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
