Core Keeper update for 25 September 2023

Hotfix 0.6.3.3

Hotfix 0.6.3.3 · Build 12274245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when saving newly spawned objects.
  • Fixed a crash when firing a projectile after switching between two worlds without restarting the game.

